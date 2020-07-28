14-year-old boy driving a stolen car crashes into home on Southwest Side

A juvenile driver of a stolen car crashed into a home on the Southwest Side early Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with officers from the city of Madison, town of Madison and Fitchburg police departments, responded to a report of shots fired in the town of Madison at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Gary Vandivier said. An occupied car was seen and found to be stolen out of the city of Madison.
After a short pursuit, the 14-year-old boy crashed the stolen car into a home on the 1200 block of S. Whitney. The boy was arrested, Vandivier said, and two other male passengers fled from the car on foot and were not found after a K9 search of the area.
Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said rifle ammunition and burglary tools were recovered from the stolen car as evidence. Additional evidence and property damage are being assessed.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
The boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, knowingly fleeing from an officer and resisting, Vandivier said.
