14-year-old boy arrested after crashing stolen car on Far East Side, Madison police say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Far East Side Sunday, Madison police reported.

At about 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Northwestern Avenue and then crashed a few hours later at Wittwer Road and Milwaukee Street, according to Chief Shon Barnes’ blog and a statement by police spokesperson Hunter Lisko.

The boy was seen walking away from the crash scene and later identified as the suspect and arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, Lisko said.

The teen was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.