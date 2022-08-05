14-year-old arrested, loaded handgun seized after stolen car stopped, Fitchburg police say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and a loaded handgun was seized after a stolen car was stopped with a tire-deflation device early Friday morning in Fitchburg, police reported.

At about 1:40 a.m. Friday, a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan reported stolen out of Milwaukee on Midvale Boulevard, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

A Fitchburg officer soon saw it again on King James Way and a Fitchburg Police sergeant positioned a tire-deflation device in the Nissan’s path. Fitchburg officers attempted a traffic stop on the car, but it fled and drove over the device, deflating at least one tire, Hartwick said.

The car eventually stopped in the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, and the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle. Fitchburg officers caught the 14-year-old passenger quickly, but despite the use of a police dog and a drone, the driver escaped, Hartwick said.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle, and are investigating the incident to determine if the gun and other items in the car were recently stolen, Hartwick said.

The passenger was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger, and resisting/obstructing an officer. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.

Fitchburg police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.