13-year prison sentence ordered for 2 sex assaults, including the assault of a child

A Middleton man convicted of the sexual assaults of a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl who had run away from home and a woman in her Madison apartment was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway said Andrew M. Stoltz, 25, "committed two very serious sex crimes," including one for which Conway said there was "no way to overstate" its viciousness. The other, involving the 13-year-old girl, he called "even more troubling."

The girl was missing for more than two weeks after Stoltz convinced her to leave her family's home, then took her to his home in Middleton where he made repeated threats to keep her from leaving, and during that time sexually assaulted her.

Conway said the episode is something the girl will likely "grapple with for most of her life."

Neither the girl nor the other victim or their families attended the sentencing hearing. In a letter to Conway filed on Friday, the mother of the woman Stoltz assaulted in her home — the assault happened while she was so intoxicated she had blacked out — wrote that the woman has been moved to an undisclosed location so Stoltz could not find her again.

Stoltz pleaded guilty in September to second-degree sexual assault of a child and intimidation of a victim for the case involving the 13-year-old girl and third-degree sexual assault for the case involving the woman.

Conway sentenced Stoltz to five years in prison for the third-degree assault and eight years for the child sexual assault, to be followed by 13 years of extended supervision. Stoltz also will be on the state Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown had recommended a 15-year prison sentence, while Stoltz's attorney, Laura Breun, sought a five-year sentence.

In a statement in court, Stoltz apologized for his actions and said there was nobody to blame for them but himself, adding he is "filled with self-loathing" for what he did.

Stoltz was charged in May 2020 with sending lewd messages and photos to a 14-year-old girl who had revealed her age to him. He told her young girls were his "preference," Brown said in court.

While free on a signature bond for that charge, Stoltz sexually assaulted the woman in February 2021. Then while on cash bail for the assault, Brown said, Stoltz met the 13-year-old girl on Facebook and eventually she agreed to leave her home and go with him to Middleton. She told police, however, that Stoltz had threatened to harm her family if she did not, a criminal complaint states.

Police were able to use location data from Snapchat to narrow down the girl's location to an area in the 3300 block of High Road in Middleton, and from there, police were able to find her.

While Breun asserted that the girl never told Stoltz her age, admitting that's not a defense for child sexual assault, Conway said he found it "hard to believe" Stoltz could not figure out after spending so much time with the girl that she was not an adult.

He agreed with Breun that Stoltz has had mental health challenges, beginning when bipolar disorder manifested around his sophomore year of high school. But Conway said Stoltz has decided to go off and on his medications, depending on how he was feeling. It's during the times when he is off his medication that he gets into trouble, Conway said.

Without a guarantee that he would be able to maintain his mental health and with a record of past aggressive behavior, Conway said, Stoltz is a risk to public safety.

