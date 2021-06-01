13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle arrested after fleeing crash on West Side, Madison police say

A 13-year-old who was driving a stolen car was arrested after fleeing a crash early Monday morning on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Gammon Road and the off ramp from the Beltline, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Arriving officers found that two vehicles had collided. One was unoccupied and the driver of the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Malloy said.

Information from witnesses helped police find a 13-year-old from Madison a few blocks from the crash who was driving the vehicle abandoned at the crash scene, Malloy said.

Officers determined that the vehicle the teen was driving was stolen after being left unlocked with the keys inside. The teen was driving it without headlights at an excessive speed prior to the crash, Malloy said.

After being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the 13-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, and also cited for hit-and-run involving injury, operating without required lamps lighted, and failure to slow for flashing yellow signal, Malloy said.

