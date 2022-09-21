 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

13-year-old, 12-year-old arrested in gas station burglaries, police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 13-year-old and a 12-year-old have been arrested in a spree of four Madison gas station burglaries overnight Sept. 6 into Sept. 7, Madison police reported.

The stations were BPs at 4222 E. Washington Ave. and 4325 Mohawk Drive, Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave., and CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The investigation determined that the burglars smashed the windows of the stores to get in and steal merchandise, and identified the juveniles as suspects, Lisko said in an update.

The juveniles were taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment on charges related to the investigation, Lisko said.

People are also reading…

Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics