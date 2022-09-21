13-year-old, 12-year-old arrested in gas station burglaries, police say

A 13-year-old and a 12-year-old have been arrested in a spree of four Madison gas station burglaries overnight Sept. 6 into Sept. 7, Madison police reported.

The stations were BPs at 4222 E. Washington Ave. and 4325 Mohawk Drive, Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave., and CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the burglars smashed the windows of the stores to get in and steal merchandise, and identified the juveniles as suspects, Lisko said in an update.

The juveniles were taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment on charges related to the investigation, Lisko said.

Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.