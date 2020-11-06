13 shell casings found after reports of gunshots on South Side, Madison police say

Madison police reported finding 13 9mm shell casings after multiple reports of gunshots on the South Side on Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street shortly before 7 p.m. on the reports of shots fired, with a vehicle seen speeding off, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.
Police were told that a disturbance took place just prior to the shots, Eull said.
There are no reports of injuries or property damage, Eull said.
Two men were taken into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting, and the investigation is continuing, Eull said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
