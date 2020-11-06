 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13 shell casings found after reports of gunshots on South Side, Madison police say
alert

13 shell casings found after reports of gunshots on South Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Madison police reported finding 13 9mm shell casings after multiple reports of gunshots on the South Side on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street shortly before 7 p.m. on the reports of shots fired, with a vehicle seen speeding off, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

Police were told that a disturbance took place just prior to the shots, Eull said.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage, Eull said.

Two men were taken into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting, and the investigation is continuing, Eull said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics