13 new deputies begin training with Dane County Sheriff’s Office

Thirteen new deputies have begun training with Dane County Sheriff’s Office, filling positions that became vacant in the past year.

Depending on their previous level of training, the new deputies will attend the Dane County Sheriff’s Office jail and/or law enforcement academies, as well as receive on the job training. The first assignment for new deputies is the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.