12th time caught driving drunk leads to 5-year prison sentence for Indiana man

An Indiana man who drove drunk for the 12th time as he traveled through Wisconsin for work was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, and faces more possible prison time in Minnesota after he finishes his sentence.
"I don't think I've ever seen one at number 12," Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds told Jeffery Sanders, 56, of Hammond, Indiana. "I hope you get a grip on this. You're not getting any younger. Life is worth living."
The five-year sentence, to be shortened by more than a year in credit for time Sanders has spent in jail since his arrest, will be followed by five years of extended supervision.
State statistics show that as of 2015, the last year that such data appears on the state Department of Transportation website, only 17 people had been convicted of a 12th drunken driving offense in Wisconsin. Only 52 had received an 11th conviction.
On June 14, 2020, Sanders was spotted by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers weaving around Interstate 90-94-39 near DeForest. When he was stopped his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol, a criminal complaint states. A bottle of whiskey and a half-consumed beer were in his truck.
Assistant District Attorney Cecilia DeMarco said Sanders' blood alcohol concentration was 0.16 percent, far above the 0.02 percent he was allowed as an 11-time drunken driver, and twice the 0.08 for most drivers. He also did not have a driver's license and displayed a "lack of cooperation" with troopers after he was stopped, she said.
DeMarco asked for a six-year prison sentence, followed by three years of extended supervision.
Sanders' attorney, assistant public defender Schuyler Boggio, said that while Sanders now has 12 OWI convictions, the first nine were all in Indiana in the 1990s. He had a 2018 conviction in Texas and one in 2019 in Minnesota.
"It's almost two separate lifetimes," Boggio said. "Something was going right for 20 years."
Sanders started drinking alcohol at a young age, Boggio said, as a way of self-medicating after a motorcycle crash that left him with lasting pain. Alcohol, he said, "kills the pain."
Sanders was still serving probation, with a suspended four-year prison sentence, in Minnesota at the time he was arrested. After he serves his Wisconsin sentence, Minnesota will address Sanders' probation in one of three ways. He could be put back on probation without sanctions, Boggio said, or he could be sanctioned, or Minnesota could make him serve the four-year prison sentence.
"Mr. Sanders is in for a long road," Boggio said.
In Wisconsin, convictions for 10th OWI offenses and above carry four-year mandatory minimum confinement, with a maximum of up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Boggio asked for the minimum.
"I'm truly sorry for what I've done," Sanders said. "I'm taking responsibility for it and trying to do my best."