12-year-old girl injured after getting struck by hit-and-run driver, Madison police say

A 12-year-old girl was injured Sunday night after a hit-and-run driver struck her with their vehicle, Madison police said.

The girl's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The incident happened just before 7:20 p.m. on Raymond Road at McKenna Boulevard, DeSpain said.

Surveillance video shows a gray Jeep Wrangler traveling on McKenna cut through the intersection, likely through a red light, and hit the girl. DeSpain said she likely had a walk light to cross Raymond, but its unclear in the video.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, DeSpain said.

Madison police are trying to locate the Jeep. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

