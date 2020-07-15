12-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen car to end wild ride on West Side, Madison police say

A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she crashed a stolen car to end a wild ride on the West Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Shortly before noon on Tuesday, the girl was driving in the wrong traffic lane on Gammon Lane before jumping a curb, taking out a mailbox, overcorrecting, and going back across the road. She then struck and broke into many pieces a dresser that had been placed at the curb for trash pickup, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
She then drove across a sidewalk, and came to a stop just before hitting a residential building. The car also narrowly missed hitting two trees while zigzagging across the road and onto terraces, DeSpain said.
The girl told police she did not know how to operate the car, which she had stolen after finding it unlocked with the keys inside on McKenna Boulevard, DeSpain said.
The girl was arrested for second-degree reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and resisting, DeSpain said.
