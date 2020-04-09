12-year-old boy chased down and arrested for theft on Southwest Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and cited for being involved in a theft on Madison's Southwest Side, police said.

The boy was among several who led police on a chase after allegedly stealing items from a car parked on the 62000 block Hammersley Road, Madison police said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The owner of the car had just returned from the grocery store, and left the car unlocked as she went inside for a couple of minutes.

When she went back outside, all of the car's doors were open and "four or five teenagers" were running down her driveway, police said. Several items, including electronics, were missing from the vehicle.

Several residents called 911 as the boys ran through backyards in the neighborhood, providing police with descriptions of the suspects.

The 12-year-old was chased down and taken into custody near Raymond Road and Leland Drive. He was cited for being party to the crime of theft, then released to a parent.

The other young men involved in the chase got away, said MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.