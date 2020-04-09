You are the owner of this article.
12-year-old boy chased down and arrested for theft on Southwest Side
12-year-old boy chased down and arrested for theft on Southwest Side

Madison police squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and cited for being involved in a theft on Madison's Southwest Side, police said. 

The boy was among several who led police on a chase after allegedly stealing items from a car parked on the 62000 block Hammersley Road, Madison police said.

The owner of the car had just returned from the grocery store, and left the car unlocked as she went inside for a couple of minutes.

When she went back outside, all of the car's doors were open and "four or five teenagers" were running down her driveway, police said. Several items, including electronics, were missing from the vehicle.

Several residents called 911 as the boys ran through backyards in the neighborhood, providing police with descriptions of the suspects. 

The 12-year-old was chased down and taken into custody near Raymond Road and Leland Drive. He was cited for being party to the crime of theft, then released to a parent.

The other young men involved in the chase got away, said MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain. 

Earlier that day, Madison police had received reports of a group of young men looking into the windows of houses near Gladstone Drive and Tucson Trail. They matched the descriptions of the boys involved in the theft.

