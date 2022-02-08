12-story building evacuated Downtown due to water leak, Madison Fire Department says

Residents in a 12-story building Downtown were evacuated Monday due to a water leak in an electrical room, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to 314 West Dayton St. shortly after noon because of a fire alarm, fire department said. No injuries were reported.

The building contains fire department administration and Ovation 309, an apartment complex, the department said. Evacuation had already started when crews arrived.

Building maintenance personnel led firefighters to the electrical panel room, which had roughly 1 and-a-half feet of standing water, the department said. A high voltage room nearby also had standing water.

Firefighters discovered that a pipe from a water softener had broken free, causing water to flow into three rooms, the department reported. Firefighters stopped the flow.

MG&E also responded to the electrical rooms, the fire department said.

