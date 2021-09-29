11-year-old girl dead in Fitchburg shooting; 15-year-old in custody

An 11-year-old girl has died after being shot in a Fitchburg apartment Tuesday night, Fitchburg police said.
The girl died at a local hospital after being shot at the 5100 block of Curry Court around 9:35 p.m., Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement. A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide and taken to the Dane County jail for booking, Hartwick said.
No additional suspects are being sought, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to the incident, Hartwick said.
The incident is the latest in a series of shootings this week that included a homicide in Madison Tuesday night that Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has determined was in self defense.
On Monday night, dozens of shots were fired between two vehicles as they drove through Fitchburg in the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass. No injuries or arrests have been reported from that incident.
Police asked that anyone with information on any of the incidents incident contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.