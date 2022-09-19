11-year-old Anisa Scott's killer sentenced to 30 years in prison

The man believed to have fired the shot that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott in a car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Perion Carreon, 21, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree attempted homicide, both as a party to the crime, in the Aug. 11, 2020, shooting on East Washington Avenue that prosecutors have said was a targeted attack that went horribly wrong when Scott was unintentionally struck in the head by a bullet and died two days later.

The driver of the car, Christopher Carthans, Scott's mother's boyfriend at the time, had been the target of the shooting, prosecutors have said, but Carreon and two others in the car that fired on Carthans' windows-tinted Chevy Tahoe didn't know Scott was in the passenger seat.

Carron's co-defendant, Andre P. Brown, 18, also pleaded guilty to the same charges in May and last week was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Attorneys for a third co-defendant, Jerry L. Ward Jr., 19, successfully argued at a hearing later Monday that they be given parts of presentencing investigations in Brown's and Carreon's case that could include information showing Ward was less involved in the shooting than the other two, specifically that he did not handle one of the pistols used in the shooting. He is scheduled for trial in early November.

This story will be updated.