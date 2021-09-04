 Skip to main content
11 students arrested at UW football season opener, campus police say
Eleven students were arrested and paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's season opener for the University of Wisconsin's football team, UW-Madison police said. 

Police also issued 10 underage drinking citations throughout the game against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium. The first match-up attended by fans since 2019 saw a total of 22 ejections, 18 of which were students, police said. 

Eleven fans were kicked out of the game, but received no citation, for either possession of alcohol, public intoxication, disorderly conduct or smoking tobacco.

One person was taken from the game in an ambulance, police said.

