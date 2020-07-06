11 shots fired incidents over weekend in Madison: Houses struck, 100 shell casings, no injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least nine occupied homes were struck with gunfire and more than 100 shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported, in 11 separate shots-fired incidents over the weekend in the Madison area.

Many of the incidents happened at night or overnight on the Fourth of July, causing some residents to initially assume the shots were fireworks until they awoke to find their homes damaged. It is unclear whether any of the incidents are related.

As of Monday evening, Madison police had reported 10 shots-fired incidents where shell casings were found or property was damaged on the East, Far East, Southeast and North sides of the city, most during the nights of Saturday and Sunday. Another incident happened in Monona late Sunday evening.

Although no injuries had been reported as of Monday, the homes hit had people inside, sometimes children. In one incident, an empty crib was struck.

Southeast Side

On Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m., two occupied houses and a vehicle were hit by multiple shots fired in the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.