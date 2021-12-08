$100,000 bond for Sun Prairie woman accused of running over man, 2-year-old daughter

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for a 35-year-old Sun Prairie woman accused of running over one of her three young children and the father of one of the children last week.
Alicia L. Walker faces four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after police reported she ran into the man, pinning his leg under the Ford Fusion, and her 2-year-old daughter, who was left wedged under the car but did not suffer serious injury, according to a criminal complaint.
The man and a witness to the attack reported believing that if the man's leg had not been caught under the front passenger side tire, the child would have been been more seriously hurt or killed.
The complaint says Walker also narrowly missed hitting her two other children, ages 2 and 5, who were also with the man at the time but whom the man pushed out of the way of vehicle.
According to the complaint:
Walker and a Sun Prairie police officer initially spoke by phone at around 5 p.m. Dec. 2, when Walker told her the man owed her $120 and wanted police to get it back for her. Walker and the man are in a domestic relationship.
When the officer arrived at the scene in a parking lot at O'Keeffe Avenue and Sunfield avenues, he found the man with his right leg under the front passenger-side tire and Walker getting into the car and backing it up to free the man's leg.
The girl was found on her back next to the man under the right front bumper of the car.
The man later told police that Walker had picked him up after work and he saw a syringe in the car's cup holder, at which point he took the wheel so the two of them could pick up their three children, stop a medical clinic and go to Walmart. Walker has been a drug user, he told police. He is the biological father to one of the children, the 5-year-old boy.
Walker began asking him for money and "flipping out" after he left the Walmart, and shortly after he stopped the car on McCoy, removed the children and started walking away.
Walker followed them in the car before driving into the man and the girl in the lot at about 15 to 20 mph, the man estimated.
Walker also faces two misdemeanor charges of causing injury while operating a vehicle while under the influence.
