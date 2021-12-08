$100,000 bond for Sun Prairie woman accused of running over man, 2-year-old daughter

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for a 35-year-old Sun Prairie woman accused of running over one of her three young children and the father of one of the children last week.

Alicia L. Walker faces four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after police reported she ran into the man, pinning his leg under the Ford Fusion, and her 2-year-old daughter, who was left wedged under the car but did not suffer serious injury, according to a criminal complaint.

The man and a witness to the attack reported believing that if the man's leg had not been caught under the front passenger side tire, the child would have been been more seriously hurt or killed.

The complaint says Walker also narrowly missed hitting her two other children, ages 2 and 5, who were also with the man at the time but whom the man pushed out of the way of vehicle.

According to the complaint:

Walker and a Sun Prairie police officer initially spoke by phone at around 5 p.m. Dec. 2, when Walker told her the man owed her $120 and wanted police to get it back for her. Walker and the man are in a domestic relationship.