10 years in prison ordered for drunken driver who killed 2 in crash after fleeing traffic stop

A Cambridge man whose drinking, driving and eluding police was called "a series of bad choices" by a Dane County judge, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a 2020 crash in Sun Prairie that killed two passengers in his car and injured a third person.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said she believes Lonzo J. Simmons, 29, is sincerely remorseful for the June 26, 2020, crash in Sun Prairie that killed Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, which happened after Simmons sped away from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie.

While she noted that Simmons has an extensive criminal record, of mostly minor offenses, he has no prior drunken driving conviction. But what she said mitigated Simmons' case in her mind is "the serious cognitive issues that Mr. Simmons suffers."

Simmons' attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone, said Simmons' IQ has been measured at 67, which is below even the point at which some capital punishment states will carry out an execution because of an intellectual disability.

Cardamone said Simmons has been classified as disabled for the past 10 years.

"I don't believe the intention was to take lives," Reynolds said. "I believe he has poor decision-making skills."

The sentence is made up of one five-year prison sentence each for Cloud and Harvey. The injury conviction is to be served concurrently. Simmons will be on extended supervision for 10 years after his release from prison.

Simmons pleaded guilty in November to two counts of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, along with causing great bodily harm to a third passenger in his car by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Cardamone said Simmons entered the guilty pleas because he wanted to take responsibility for what he had done.

Simmons told him, "I did this, I need to take responsibility, let's go," Cardamone said.

A criminal complaint states Simmons had been pulled over on Beech Street in Sun Prairie. He initially stopped but decided to drive away. Data retrieved from his car after the crash indicated he was going 61 mph one second before the crash near the Kwik Trip store at 1252 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.

His blood alcohol concentration was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the limit for Wisconsin drivers.

Cloud and Harvey both died at the scene.

Harvey's sister, Felicia Clark, told Reynolds that as the oldest of six children, Harvey as the youngest was her baby brother, born when she was in eighth grade. She said her family was angered to see that after the crash, Simmons was posting on Facebook and "living his best life," while she and the rest of her family mourned her brother's loss.

Another sister of Harvey, Gabrielle Brown, said it was "mind-boggling" that Simmons didn't think of the others in his car before he decided to speed away from the officer. She called it a "selfish act," because the others in the car had no reason to be involved in that.

"My brother was in the back seat of the car," she said. "You cost the other woman's life. You still haven't apologized."

Harvey's mother, Alice Bennett, said her son is "terribly missed."

"I wake up every day with him not being there," she said. "It's terrible."

When Simmons spoke, he was brief.

"I just want to say I'm sorry and I take full responsibility and I wish this never would have happened," he said.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown asked for a 16-year prison sentence, made up of two eight-year sentences served consecutively. He said it would be Simmons' first time in prison, after getting deferred prosecution, probation and short jail sentences in previous cases.

But he said Simmons' behavior now makes him too great a risk to be in the community.

"The decision he made had these horrific consequences," Brown said. "People should be able to go about their lives with the expectation that someone will not be driving drunk fleeing police."

Cardamone asked for five-year sentences on the homicide convictions, to be served concurrently.

