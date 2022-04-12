10 shell casings found in Southwest Side parking lot after gunshots reported, Madison police say

Officers found 10 shell casings in a Southwest Side parking lot after gunshots were reported Monday night, Madison police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police were sent to 2326 Allied Drive after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Officers found the 10 spent shell casings in the parking lot, but no damaged vehicles or residences and no injuries were reported, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

