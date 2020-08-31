10 shell casings found after shots reported on South Side, Madison police say

Ten shell casings were found after shots were reported on the South Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and Hickory Street about 11:45 p.m. after numerous callers reported shots fired, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.
Officers found the 10 shell casings at the intersection, Wege said, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison
Anisa Scott
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather at park
Mourners gather at park
Anisa Scott's mother
Anisa Scott's father
Anisa Scott's grandmother
Anisa Scott's friends
Shooting victim Anisa Scott, 11
Mayor addresses girl's shooting
Police chief discusses shooting
Madison shooting
