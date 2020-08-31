 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 shell casings found after shots reported on South Side, Madison police say
alert

10 shell casings found after shots reported on South Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Ten shell casings were found after shots were reported on the South Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and Hickory Street about 11:45 p.m. after numerous callers reported shots fired, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Officers found the 10 shell casings at the intersection, Wege said, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics