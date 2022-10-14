 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

10-mile back up on southbound I-39/90/94 closed after truck hits overpass near DeForest

A worker cuts away part of a damaged bridge over Interstate 39-90-94 near DeForest Friday after it was struck by a truck earlier that morning.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 was closed Friday after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest about 11:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Aftermath of a collision between a truck and the River Road overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39/90/94) closed” at Highway V, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson told the State Journal.

He described the damage as “significant” and said there is debris from the crash on southbound I-39/90/94, he said.

As of 4:45 p.m.., all southbound lanes were still closed at Highway V with the backup spanning to Smokie Hollow Road, a 10-mile backup. The River Road bridge remained close too.

Officials are still assessing the safety of the bridge in order to determine when they can reopen the highway the motorists.

Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39/90/94.  

Northbound lanes remain open. 

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the blocked exit going into the municipality was an important but not major access point. 

"We're able to move folks down to the next access point or exit point and they're able to still enter the major highway grid," she said. 

"But this is never good thing," she added. "This is a situation where jurisdictionally we need to coordinate with the state and county and local road system to make sure it all comes back online." 

Redirected traffic didn’t seem to be boosting business for restaurants along Highway V. Employees said businesses was actually lagging, compared to what would normally be a busy Friday.

Kelly Burdick, an employee at The Timber's bar and grill, said business was down, despite the Friday night happy hour special.

After spending so much time in traffic, “I guess people are just rushing to get home," Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet Inc. Manager Tyler Brown said. "Can’t blame them.”

State Journal reporters Lucas Robinson and Daniela Jaime also contributed to this report. 

Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes. 
Damage to the River Road overpass after it was hit by a boom truck on Interstate 39/90/94 in DeForest, Wis., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass in DeForest Friday.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass in DeForest Friday.
Crews respond to the scene of a crash between a truck and an overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 in Windsor Friday.
Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes. 

This story will be updated.

