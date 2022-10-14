10-mile back up on southbound I-39/90/94 closed after truck hits overpass near DeForest

Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 was closed Friday after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest about 11:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39/90/94) closed” at Highway V, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson told the State Journal.

He described the damage as “significant” and said there is debris from the crash on southbound I-39/90/94, he said.

As of 4:45 p.m.., all southbound lanes were still closed at Highway V with the backup spanning to Smokie Hollow Road, a 10-mile backup. The River Road bridge remained close too.

Officials are still assessing the safety of the bridge in order to determine when they can reopen the highway the motorists.

Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39/90/94.

Northbound lanes remain open.

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the blocked exit going into the municipality was an important but not major access point.

"We're able to move folks down to the next access point or exit point and they're able to still enter the major highway grid," she said.

"But this is never good thing," she added. "This is a situation where jurisdictionally we need to coordinate with the state and county and local road system to make sure it all comes back online."

Redirected traffic didn’t seem to be boosting business for restaurants along Highway V. Employees said businesses was actually lagging, compared to what would normally be a busy Friday.

Kelly Burdick, an employee at The Timber's bar and grill, said business was down, despite the Friday night happy hour special.

After spending so much time in traffic, “I guess people are just rushing to get home," Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet Inc. Manager Tyler Brown said. "Can’t blame them.”

State Journal reporters Lucas Robinson and Daniela Jaime also contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.