10 arrested, 7 taken to hospital during UW homecoming game against Iowa, police say
Ten people were arrested, including 8 UW students, during Wisconsin football's 27-7 homecoming win against Iowa on Saturday, UW-Madison police said. 

An additional 24 people were ejected from the game at Camp Randall, 14 of them students, police said. Seven people were taken to the hospital and there were 15 first aid calls during the game. 

UW police handed out 11 citations during the game for underage drinking, possession of alcohol in the stadium and resisting arrest. 

