1-year prison sentence ends 3-county odyssey with murdered man's body in car

Marking the end of an episode that spanned three counties and that a Dane County judge said "almost sounds like a bad script for a movie," a Hartland woman who had a murdered man's body in her car and later pointed a gun at Dane County sheriff's deputies was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison.

Angelina J. Ruesch, 29, pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse and pointing a firearm at a police officer before Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds sentenced her to concurrent yearlong prison sentences, to be followed by two years of extended supervision.

The sentences, though, would run after Ruesch finishes time she is already serving for convictions in Milwaukee and Jefferson counties, both for incidents that were all part of the same sequence of events that began with the killing of a Kaukauna man at a Milwaukee home on Jan. 17, 2022.

In all, it means Ruesch will be in prison for nearly two years, followed by four years of extended supervision.

"This is a very disturbing case on so many levels," Reynolds said before she sentenced Ruesch.

A criminal complaint states that deputies were asked to check on a woman acting strangely at a gas station in Cambridge who matched the description of someone who had fled from a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

The woman's car was found in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. The woman was reported to be at a nearby home, where she wound up in the garage pointing a gun at two deputies. She refused to drop the gun and fought the deputies, telling them to shoot her, the complaint states.

A Milwaukee police detective told Dane and Jefferson county authorities that he believed a body was in the woman's car. The body of Adam R. McCormick, 34, was found under blankets in the back seat. An autopsy found he had been shot in the chest.

A criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County states McCormick was shot at an apartment building in Milwaukee, then carried off in a car. Mack D. Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and other charges in the killing following a trial in October. He was sentenced last month to 52 years in prison.

Ruesch pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County in November to aiding a felon for her role in McCormick's death. She also pleaded guilty in December in Jefferson County to fleeing police.

In court, Ruesch's attorney, Crystal Vera, argued that Ruesch should be sentenced to 18 months in prison to run concurrently to all other sentences she is serving. Ruesch was coerced into driving McCormick's body away from Milwaukee, Vera said. When Ruesch pointed the gun at the Dane County deputies, Vera said, she was so out of her mind on drugs that she thought she was pointing the gun at herself.

"In my defense, I was trying to take my own life," Ruesch told Reynolds earlier. "I don't recall pointing the gun at anyone but myself."

Vera said Ruesch had been followed from Milwaukee by someone who only left her after she was stopped by a deputy in Jefferson County.

Still, Reynolds wondered why Ruesch didn't stay put once that traffic stop occurred, why she didn't stay with her car at the Piggly Wiggly and why she was carrying around a loaded handgun.

"Because I was very scared," Ruesch responded.

