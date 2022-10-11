1 vehicle stolen, 4 others suffer broken windows on Far East Side, Madison police say

One vehicle was stolen and fourth others had windows broken on the Far East Side in a spree reported Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent about 8 a.m. Friday to the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

In the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive, an out-of-town guest called police after finding their car stolen. The car was locked, the person had possession the keys, and there were no signs of forced entry, Kimberley said.

Middleton police later recovered the vehicle unoccupied in the 700 block of Lisa Lane, Kimberley said on Tuesday morning.

In the area where the car was stolen, there were two vehicles with broken windows, though the owners stated nothing was stolen, Kimberley said.

Two more vehicles had broken windows, but nothing stolen in the 2500 block of Crossroads Drive, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.