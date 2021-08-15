 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old Milwaukee boy
alert

1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old Milwaukee boy

Police lights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Milwaukee boy who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb, police said.

Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center. A 16-year-old suspect is still being sought. Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but said they determined after further investigation that it wasn't a random attack.

London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said the shooting occurred at his aunt's home, where he and his mother were visiting, and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether the home or someone inside was the target of the shooting.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics