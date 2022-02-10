1 taken to hospital after getting pinned in vehicle in rollover Beltline crash, police say

One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after their vehicle rolled in a crash on the Beltline and pinned them underneath, Monona police said.

Monona Det. Sgt. Ryan Losby said he was unsure how serious the person's injuries were. Nobody else was taken to the hospital, he said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline at West Broadway near Monona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Losby said it was on the Yahara River bridge.

Emergency crews had to use Jaws of Life to free the person trapped in the car that rolled, Losby said.

The crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline for roughly an hour, according to the transportation department.

