 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 seriously injured after shooting on East Side
0 comments
alert top story

1 seriously injured after shooting on East Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car, State Journal generic file photo (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the East Side Friday afternoon, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 4200 block of Maher Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m., Sgt. Jared Prado said.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody. The Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is leading an investigation. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3tips.com.

Madison area woman arrested for Oklahoma homicide tops recent notable crime news

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics