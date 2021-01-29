1 seriously injured after shooting on East Side

A person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the East Side Friday afternoon, Madison police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 4200 block of Maher Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m., Sgt. Jared Prado said.
Police have taken a person of interest into custody. The Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is leading an investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3tips.com.
