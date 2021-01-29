 Skip to main content
1 seriously injured, 1 in custody in East Side shooting, Madison police say
alert
EAST SIDE | SHOOTING

Madison police squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the East Side Friday afternoon, Madison police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Maher Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m., Sgt. Jared Prado said.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody. The Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3tips.com.

