1 person taken to hospital after fire destroys home in town of Rutland, authorities say

oregon fire truck
Oregon Fire Department

One person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries after a fire at a home east of Oregon Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The home was considered a total loss and firefighters had to return after the blaze rekindled and were still at the scene as of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier told the State Journal.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. with firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Dane, Green and Rock counties responding to the call at 4323 Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland.

The initial fire was put out at 10:42 p.m., Linzmeier said.

"We were out there until probably midnight last night and then we were called back for a rekindle at about 2 a.m. this morning," Linzmeier said. "... Currently we still have crews there right now."

While the initial fire left the house a total loss, the rekindling burned four-wheelers and other personal items still at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

