1 person injured in shooting on Far East Side, Madison police say

One person was injured Friday evening in a shooting on the Far East Side, Madison police said.
Madison police officers responded to the 200 block of Swanton Road in Madison because of a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Dane County Dispatch.
Madison Lt. Dave Meinert said one person was injured and was in the process of being treated Friday night.
At 8:30 p.m., Meinert said officers were still investigating the shooting so he didn't have further details on the incident. He said he did not know whether or not a suspect had been apprehended.
"It's pretty fluid right now," Meinert said.