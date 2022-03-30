 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person shot right outside jail, police station, Madison police say

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after getting shot in the street right outside the Dane County Jail and the police station, Madison police said. 

No one has been arrested yet. Multiple shots were fired around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Carroll Street, according to the Madison Police Department. The street is between the jail and Madison's police's Downtown police station. 

The condition of the person who was shot is unclear. 

FPIdf2DWYAMPrqs.jpg

Madison police respond to a shooting in the 200 block of South Carroll Street Wednesday. 

A heavy police presence was in the area around 5:30 p.m., with one ambulance, five squad cars and a fire truck in the block right outside the police station in the City-County Building. 

Authorities are asking members of the public to avoid the block and the surrounding area, a dispatcher said. 

Around 5:20 p.m., an ambulance drove away from the scene with a police escort. A police officer on scene was interviewing people around the same time. Officers brought a woman who was crying into the City-County Building. 

A gray Ford C-Max with the driver's door swung open and yellow evidence markers surrounding it was in the middle of Carroll Street between the City-County Building and Public Safety Building. A belt, shoes and other clothes were strewn on the sidewalk on the passenger side of the car. Yellow police tape was blocking off the block. 

This story will be updated. 

