1 person found dead after fire in Monroe trailer park, fire department says

One person was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed two homes and two vehicles in a Monroe trailer park, authorities said.

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire at Frontier Trailer Park, 2633 8th Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m., Fire Chief Bill Erb said in a statement.

There was "extensive" fire damage to a home on lot 17, Erb said. The residence was considered a total loss. A body was found inside and was taken to Madison for an autopsy.

Officials had not released the name of the person who died.

The fire extended to lots 18 and 16, destroying a home on lot 18 that was unoccupied at the time, Erb said. The other residence sustained minimal damage.

Two residents have been displaced because of the fire, Erb said. One of them, who lived on lot 16, was home when the fire reached their residence, but was able to escape.

The fire also engulfed two vehicles on lot 17. The vehicles are a total loss, Erb said.

The total cost of the damage is estimated at $160,000. Erb said the cause of the fire had not been determined. He encouraged residents to check that they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

Firefighters stayed on scene for more than nine hours, Erb said.

The Orangeville, Monticello, Belleville and Browntown fire departments, Green County Sheriff's Office and coroner, state Fire Marshal's Office and Alliant Energy assisted with the incident.

