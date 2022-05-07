 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

1 person dies in Dane County crash, Sheriff's Office says

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One person died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Dunn, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

A vehicle left the roadway on Schneider Road at Highway MM, Sheriff's Office Lt. Heidi Gardner said. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. 

The sole occupant in the vehicle died, Gardner said. The person's name was not released. 

The Sheriff's Office is the lead law enforcement agency investigating the fatal crash. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics