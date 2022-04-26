1 person dies after shooting in Janesville, police say

A suspect was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing another person in Janesville, police said.

The victim was shot in the 1300 block of Plainfield Avenue and later died at a local hospital, according to the Janesville Police Department. The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said. Emergency crews took the victim to a hospital.

Janesville police initially said the area was unsafe, but announced around 5:30 p.m. that there was no longer a danger to the public because the suspect was taken into custody.

Around 6 p.m., the public was asked to continue avoiding the area as officers investigated the scene.

