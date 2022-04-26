 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person dies after shooting in Janesville, police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A suspect was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing another person in Janesville, police said. 

The victim was shot in the 1300 block of Plainfield Avenue and later died at a local hospital, according to the Janesville Police Department. The names of the victim and suspect were not released. 

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said. Emergency crews took the victim to a hospital. 

Janesville police initially said the area was unsafe, but announced around 5:30 p.m. that there was no longer a danger to the public because the suspect was taken into custody. 

Around 6 p.m., the public was asked to continue avoiding the area as officers investigated the scene.

