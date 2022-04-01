 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person dies after crash on Beltline, Monona police say

The eastbound lanes of the Beltline were closed Thursday evening due to a crash. Authorities announced Friday that one person died in the crash. 

One person died and another was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline Thursday evening, Monona police said. 

Monona police responded around 7:45 p.m. to the crash, which happened between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road. The vehicle had on adult driver, two adult passengers and a young child inside. The child was uninjured, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement. 

The driver, Domingo Cardenas, 66, was arrested on tentative charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 and operating while revoked. Chaney Austin said additional criminal charges may be brought against Cardenas. 

When officers arrived at the scene, passersby were performing CPR on the two adult passengers, who had gone into cardiac arrest, possibly because of an overdose, Chaney Austin said. The department found out later that the passersby who stopped to help were nurses. 

Emergency responders started to provide aid to the passengers and both of them were taken to the hospital, Chaney Austin said. One of the adult passengers died at the hospital. The person's name has not been released. 

