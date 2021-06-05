1 of trio charged in State Street threats case pleads guilty, given probation

One of three men who made what were charged as threats to a State Street business owner last summer pleaded guilty Friday to making a threat and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said she will allow probation for Gregg A. James Jr., 24, to end after 18 months and will expunge his felony conviction if he completes his probation without getting into any other trouble.

She said that includes finishing work on a high school equivalency degree.

Reynolds also ordered James to stay away from the Irish Pub, 317 State St., where he and the two others were charged with making threats to the owners.

Most of the outcome of the case was the result of a plea agreement between Devonere Johnson and his lawyer and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. Other charges James faced were dismissed as part of the agreement.

James, along with Johnson and William Shanley, were charged for their alleged roles in the June 23, 2020, incident in which a criminal complaint states they demanded free food and drinks. James held a bat during the incident. Johnson was ultimately charged in federal court with extortion and was placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty.