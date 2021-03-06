1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release from Wisconsin mental health facility

WAUKESHA — One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, 19, is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.

Weier has spent more than three years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. A jury found her not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner.

Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their friend into woods at a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, as Weier encouraged her, leaving the girl to die. All three girls were 12 at the time.

They told investigators they committed the crime to appease Slender Man.