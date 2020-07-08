1 of 2 men wanted in Rock County strip club shooting that injured 4 turns himself in, authorities say

One of the two men facing warrants in a June 20 shooting incident that injured four people at the Blue Astor Cabaret strip club has turned himself in, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Damont Deandre Green, 27, turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Doug Coulter said in a statement.
Green faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide, count of first-degree reckless injury, four counts of first-degree reckless injury – party to a crime, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety – party to a crime.
Jaquczeas Antione-Amura Wiggins, 23, remains at large, Coulter said. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wiggins to contact detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013, or at P3tips.com.
Wiggins faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide, four counts of first-degree reckless injury – party to a crime, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety – party to a crime.
Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 and not approach him, Coutler said.
