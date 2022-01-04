1 of 2 ‘chronic porch pirates’ arrested, other still sought, Madison police say

One of two “chronic porch pirates” responsible for a rash of package thefts during the holiday season has been arrested, Madison police reported.
Perzie Teague was arrested on Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said on Tuesday morning.
Teague faces multiple theft charges connected to three package theft cases, and detectives said she seems to target homes on the isthmus, Fryer said.
Terry Campbell, who still is being sought by police, faces multiple theft charges for stealing packages and wallets from people, and also was involved in three recent shoplifting cases at Target in Madison, Fryer said.
Detectives identified Campbell from past cases as he is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud and theft, Fryer said.
Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Campbell or Teague to call 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
You can self-report package thefts on the Madison Police Department website. If available, Ring doorbell video can be submitted online to help detectives investigate thefts.