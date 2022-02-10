1 more teen arrested, another ordered to court for La Follette High School attack

Madison police have arrested a second teenager and ordered a third teenager to court for allegedly helping beat a classmate so badly at La Follette High School that he could need dental reconstructive surgery.

Police announced last week that the first suspect, Tayshon J. Ross, 17, had been arrested and charged with substantial battery in the Jan. 13 incident. The additional two suspects were announced Thursday, nearly a month after the attack.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on Feb. 4 and tentatively charged him with substantial battery, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. Since he is a juvenile, his identity is not being released.

It's unclear why his arrest is only being reported now, nearly a week after it happened.

The third teenager, a 17-year-old male, was not taken into custody, but ordered to show up for court on Feb. 28 to face the tentative charge of being party to the crime of substantial battery, Fryer said.

Fryer said the 17-year-old's name is not being released because at this point he has not been formally arrested or charged.

The 15-year-old victim told police last month that a group of students was making fun of him before the fight, police said. The victim's mother, Heather Colbert, has said her son, who is on the autism spectrum, had been bullied for months before the attack.

School surveillance video of the incident shows the victim and another teen preparing to fight one another and several teens punching or attempting to punch the victim, police said.

Police said teachers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, but not before Colbert said her son's front teeth had been punched up into his gums.

Colbert said last week that her son will lose a tooth due to the incident and that the bone near the tooth was “totally destroyed.” She said it’s not clear yet whether it might heal on its own or will need surgery to reconstruct.

Police on Jan. 14 said two teens were facing charges but later backed off a separate report that they had been arrested. Then on Jan. 19, Fryer said three teens would likely face charges in the case, including a substantial battery charge against a 17-year-old. Two others would likely be charged with being a party to a crime, she said then.

It's unclear why it took until partway through February to report the tentative charges against the additional two suspects.

Colbert had said a detective raised the possibility of placing the boys who attacked her son into a restorative justice program that would keep them out of the criminal justice system if they apologized and participated in programming aimed at remediating the harm they’d done. She opposed that approach.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

