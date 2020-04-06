1 more Dane County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another inmate at the Dane County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The man who tested positive is now being held in isolation and monitored by medical staff at the jail, Dane County Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said. He is the third inmate at the jail to test positive for the new coronavirus, after two others were announced to have tested positive last month.

Schaffer said one of the two previous inmates was released, while the other has recovered and is still in the jail.

Unlike the previous inmates who were housed in the City-County Building when they tested positive, Schaffer said the man who tested positive Sunday was housed in the Public Safety Building.

She said the man has been in the jail since March 14 and could have had contact with one of the previous inmates or deputies who tested positive at some point.

"Inmates and deputies move around the jail quite frequently," Schaffer said. "The coronavirus is in the jail, period."