1 man stabbed, 2 others injured in altercation in Stoughton, police say

One man was stabbed and two others were injured in an altercation in Stoughton early Monday morning, police reported.

Authorities were called to an address in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on a report of a disturbance and stabbing, Chief Gregory Leck said in a statement.

They found three injured men, one who had been stabbed and whose injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Leck said.

That man and another injured in the altercation were taken to a local hospital, Leck said.

The three men were known to each other and there was no threat to the public, Leck said.

The investigation is continuing with no arrests made as of Monday morning, Leck said.

