1 man hospitalized as 2 shootings keep Madison, Fitchburg police busy overnight

One man was hospitalized as a pair of shootings kept Madison and Fitchburg police busy overnight.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison police were called to the 4300 Block of Kennedy Road on the North Side on a report of a person who had been shot while in their car,Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
The 18-year-old man was with friends when they met another man in the 500 block of Northport Drive and that man got in the 18-year-old man’s vehicle and they started to drive around the area, Gibson said.
An argument began in the vehicle, and the man who had gotten in the car shot the 18-year-old man and then fled on foot, while a friend called 911, Gibson said.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was stabilized, Gibson said.
A police dog was brought in, but the shooter could not be located. The shooting does not appear to be random, and the department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating, Gibson said.
Then at 12:10 a.m. Friday, Fitchburg officers responded to the 1900 block of Pike Drive on a report of a single gunshot being heard, Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement.
Witnesses described hearing one shot and vehicles speeding off, and police recovered one shell casing at the scene, Buri said.
No injuries or property damage were reported, Buri said.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com, or Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or 608-270-4321 or by texting a tip to 847411 with "Fitchburg" in the tip.
