1 man dies, 4 people injured in Rock County crash

A 56-year-old Janesville man died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded to a crash near Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the town of Fulton around 6:40 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A small car traveling north hit a southbound SUV, injuring occupants of both vehicles.

The driver of the car, the Janesville man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to UW-Hospital, but died.

A 54-year-old woman from Indianford, who was a passenger of the small car, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Three occupants in the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated.

The Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire, Evansville Fire and Janesville Fire Personnel also responded to the crash.

