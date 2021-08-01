1 man dies, 4 people injured in Rock County crash

Rock County Sheriff's Office
A 56-year-old Janesville man died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews responded to a crash near Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the town of Fulton around 6:40 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
A small car traveling north hit a southbound SUV, injuring occupants of both vehicles.
The driver of the car, the Janesville man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to UW-Hospital, but died.
A 54-year-old woman from Indianford, who was a passenger of the small car, is in critical condition at the hospital.
Three occupants in the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated.
The Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire, Evansville Fire and Janesville Fire Personnel also responded to the crash.
