 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 man dies, 4 people injured in Rock County crash
alert top story

1 man dies, 4 people injured in Rock County crash

Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

A 56-year-old Janesville man died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Emergency crews responded to a crash near Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the town of Fulton around 6:40 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported. 

Madison's 'hairball' intersection

Madison's 'hairball' intersection

  • 0

According to the Sheriff's Office: 

A small car traveling north hit a southbound SUV, injuring occupants of both vehicles. 

The driver of the car, the Janesville man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to UW-Hospital, but died. 

A 54-year-old woman from Indianford, who was a passenger of the small car, is in critical condition at the hospital. 

Three occupants in the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated. 

The Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire, Evansville Fire and Janesville Fire Personnel also responded to the crash. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics