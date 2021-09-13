1 man dies, 1 seriously injured in Vernon County rollover crash, authorities say

One man died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash Friday night in Vernon County, authorities reported.
The rollover crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Morning Star Road and Twin Valley Road in the town of Union, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
Both occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. James M. Hall, 50, was killed, and Dylan B. Miller, 27, was seriously injured and taken to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Spears said.
The crash remains under investigation, Spears said.