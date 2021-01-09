1 man charged with stealing police rifle, other with taking the head of Hans Christian Heg, during protests

State Department of Administration media contacts did not respond to a message asking whether the Capitol police have talked to Clendening about the location of the missing head.

Rifle stolen

The complaint against Jackson states:

Police received video footage from a man who was Downtown on May 30, which he had posted on Facebook. According to the man’s videos and others found by police, some of the car’s windows were broken out and people in the crowd noticed the guns in the squad car. Jackson is seen approaching the driver’s side, where the front window is also broken, and later standing by another unidentified man who is holding an AR-15 taken from the car.

Jackson is also seen on the passenger side of the car, leaning in and prying at the locking mechanism that held the rifle in the car until he was able to free it. With the rifle, he then headed down Gorham Street toward Broom Street.

At one point, in another video police viewed, another person is holding the rifle taking selfies, and Jackson also put his hands on the gun and said into the camera, “I’m the one who got the gun. Congratulations to me.”

The rifle was recovered later.