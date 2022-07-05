 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Kenosha residence on July Fourth, authorities say

KENOSHA — One person was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a residence in Kenosha on Monday night, according to police.

Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on a possible motive.

Police arrived at the house about 10:20 p.m. where they found the five adult victims. Four survivors were taken to the hospital. Officials say two have serious injuries.

No other information about the shooting was released.

