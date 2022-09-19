1 killed, 4 injured in OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin, authorities say

One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 at Sunset Road near Merrill in Lincoln County, Sgt. Rhae Stertz said in a statement.

A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading south on Highway 17 near Sunset Road crossed the center line into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Stertz said.

The Dodge Ram driver, John J. Lahti, 41, of Merrill, was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and faces was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, Stertz said.

An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Silverado died as a result of the crash, while driver Thomas J. Skaar, 42, passenger Leah M. Skaar, 37, and a 9-year-old girl who also was a passenger were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries, with Leah Skaar critically injured, Stertz said.