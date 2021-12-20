1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Vernon County, authorities say

One person was killed and four were injured in a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon in Vernon County, authorities reported.

At about 4:05 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle with a driver and no passengers heading east on Highway 14 east of Cornell Lane in the town of Coon crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle with four occupants head on, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle died and the four occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Spears said.

A third vehicle also with four occupants following the westbound vehicle that was hit by the eastbound vehicle also was hit, but no one was injured in that vehicle, Spears said.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.